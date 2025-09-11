The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran proudly welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal today, marking a historic milestone as the hospital’s first royal visit since its opening in 2020. This special occasion celebrated the groundbreaking work of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s maternity services, which have become national leaders in promoting cultural competence and advancing the goals of the Welsh Government’s Anti-Racism Action Plan.
During her visit, The Princess Royal toured the hospital’s Maternity Unit, where she met with dedicated staff members who have played a vital role in embedding cultural awareness and inclusive practices into every aspect of maternity care. Her Royal Highness Princess Anne also unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the significance of the visit and the achievements of the maternity team.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s maternity services were recently honoured with the Diverse Cymru Silver Award, recognising their commitment to creating a kind, supportive, and culturally competent environment. The award highlights the team’s efforts to ensure that maternity care is not only safe and respectful but also tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals and communities.
Several innovative projects were showcased during the royal visit, reflecting the team’s dedication to inclusive care. These included:
- A maternity volunteer scheme involving individuals for whom English is an additional language, helping to ensure that underrepresented communities are actively supported and represented.
- The development of multilingual resources, including informative videos specifically designed for the Roma community, to make maternity information more accessible.
- The establishment of specialist clinics aimed at supporting people with protected characteristics, ensuring that care is equitable and responsive to individual needs.
- A multi-disciplinary Equality Working Group, which continuously drives improvements in cultural competence and inclusion across the service.
These achievements have been made possible through passionate leadership within the maternity team. Consultant midwife Emma Mills, a key figure in these developments, was recognised in 2023 with the Chief Midwifery Officer Award and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Midwives.
Ann Lloyd CBE, Chair of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said she was incredibly proud to welcome Princess Anne to the hospital.
“Today marks a historic moment for The Grange University Hospital and for everyone across our Health Board. We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and to showcase the exceptional work of our maternity teams, who are setting national standards in cultural competence and inclusive care. This visit was a wonderful recognition of their dedication to ensuring that every person, from every background, receives safe, respectful, and personalised maternity care.”
Jayne Beasley, Head of Midwifery, added:“It was an absolute privilege to share our journey with The Princess Royal today. Our team is passionate about creating an environment where every person feels valued, understood, and supported. The projects we’ve introduced – from community volunteer schemes to multilingual resources – have all come from listening to the voices of the people we serve. Today’s visit is a huge honour for our staff and for the communities who have worked with us to make this vision a reality.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.