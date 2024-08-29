A PROJECT is showcasing terms and expressions in an attempt to revive the lost language of Gloucester.
The Lost Language Project was funded by Voices Gloucester, a community-led programme that offers assistance such as mentoring and support to individuals or organisations that want to tell their story about Gloucester’s history.
The project was designed by University of Gloucestershire graduate Holly Williams-Richards, and showcases terms and expressions that have disappeared from the 21st century vocabulary, including backrackets (fireworks), flittermice (bats), mumble (confuse) and stomachful (proud).
A collection of these words are being displayed throughout Gloucester as part of a city-wide public art trail – including several sites around the University of Gloucestershire’s Oxstalls Campus.
Holly Williams-Richards said: “I can’t thank Voices Gloucester enough for providing the funding to make the project possible and University for their support and facilitation in giving some of these works a home.
“To be able to return to the University to deliver this project has been so exciting, and I hope that it brings some joy to the students too.
“I look forward to seeing the trail grow across the city and working to connect some of this incredible archaic slang to the growing cultural and heritage sites.”