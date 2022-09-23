“Substantial” and “characterful” Industrial Revolution-era home is free from listing protections
This period property dating back to the Industrial Revolution is bigger on the inside - and comes without the restrictions of a Grade II listing.
3 Staunton House, in Coleford, is believed to date back to the 1780s, when the town’s industries - including mining, ironmaking, and quarrying - were expanding.
The house itself spans two floors, with period features including unique windows and exposed ceiling beams, but none of the restrictions that usually come with a property of this type and age, which would normally be Grade II listed.
On the ground floor is a dining room with traditional diamond-shaped windows in a stone frame, a sitting room with French doors to the garden, and a lounge with an open fireplace, as well as a kitchen, a study and a tool store.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with a wardrobe cupboard, and a family bathroom.
In addition to the two floors, there are two rooms in the basement, along with a WC, and outside there is a garage, a lawn and a patio area.
The property is being marketed by Dean Estate Agents, and is listed for £400,000.
The agent commented: “[This is] a substantial, characterful period property believed to date back to the 1780s.
“The property benefits from three reception rooms, two double bedrooms and basement. The rear gardens are laid mainly to lawns with a patio area just off the sitting room.
“The property also has its own garage and is offered to the market with no onward chain! Take a look at our 360 virtual tour to appreciate the size of the property.”
