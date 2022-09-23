“Substantial” and “characterful” Industrial Revolution-era home is free from listing protections

staunton house
The house dates back to the 1780s - but has no Historic England listing. (Dean Estate Agents )

This period property dating back to the Industrial Revolution is bigger on the inside - and comes without the restrictions of a Grade II listing.

3 Staunton House, in Coleford, is believed to date back to the 1780s, when the town’s industries - including mining, ironmaking, and quarrying - were expanding.

staunton house
The house has three large reception rooms, with exposed ceiling beams and diamond-pattern windows. (Dean Estate Agents )

The house itself spans two floors, with period features including unique windows and exposed ceiling beams, but none of the restrictions that usually come with a property of this type and age, which would normally be Grade II listed.

On the ground floor is a dining room with traditional diamond-shaped windows in a stone frame, a sitting room with French doors to the garden, and a lounge with an open fireplace, as well as a kitchen, a study and a tool store.

staunton house
The French doors, which lead out to the patio. (Dean Estate Agents )

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with a wardrobe cupboard, and a family bathroom.

In addition to the two floors, there are two rooms in the basement, along with a WC, and outside there is a garage, a lawn and a patio area.

staunton house
The basement could easily be used for further living space. (Dean Estate Agents )

The property is being marketed by Dean Estate Agents, and is listed for £400,000.

The agent commented: “[This is] a substantial, characterful period property believed to date back to the 1780s.

“The property benefits from three reception rooms, two double bedrooms and basement. The rear gardens are laid mainly to lawns with a patio area just off the sitting room.

staunton house
The quaint garden, which also features a patio area. (Dean Estate Agents )

“The property also has its own garage and is offered to the market with no onward chain! Take a look at our 360 virtual tour to appreciate the size of the property.”

