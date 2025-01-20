Proposals include: Council tax to rise by 7.8%; Car parking charges up by 10% to raise £180,000; Close Old Station, Tintern, Planning fees to rise by 25% to raise £100,000; Home to school transport cuts of £447,000 by increasing the eligibility thresholds; Reduction to utility costs £720,000; Save £557,000 by reducing the use of B&Bs for homelessness; Cuts to the opening hours of community hubs to save £110,000; Move children with Additional Learning Needs currently educated outside of Monmouthshire in maintained and independent specialist placements to MCC provision saving £100,000; Rural youth clubs cut by £40,000; Leisure income to rise by £150,000 (presumably through price rises); Save £50,000 at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre by ‘service redesign’; Scrap the council’s cyber security insurance to save £98,000; Borrowing costs to rise by 14 per cent; Social care fees to rise by £366,000; All pay and pension costs in schools to be met in full; £1.4million additional borrowing to spend on ‘highways and structures’.