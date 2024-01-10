Emergency departments and minor injury units in Wales to get share of £2.7m to enhance environments for better patient and staff experience.
The split funding will support different proposals submitted by every health board in Wales for wide ranging matters such as:
• improved accessibility
• better access to information
• infection prevention and control measures
• enhanced safety and security
• adaptations to better utilise space
• and general estate improvements
This investment will see the creation of waiting areas and an increased number of assessment and treatment cubicles - helping to boost Emergency Department and Minor Injury Unit capacity by providing more space and reducing overcrowding - enabling patients to receive timely care.
Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said: "We received such positive feedback from both staff and patients following our investments and upgrades for Emergency Departments and Minor Injury units last year.
“We want to continue this to support improving patient and staff care.
“Our £2.7 million investment should enhance both patients’ and staff experience in waiting rooms, and when accessing or providing care and treatment throughout the departments.
"Our Emergency Departments are always open and ready to support those who have life-threatening and emergency conditions.
"But we can all play a role in helping to reduce some pressure on our emergency services, by considering whether we need to go to an Emergency Department, or whether other options, like using the dedicated Minor Injury Units or free NHS 111 Wales service and community pharmacists, might provide quicker treatment options for us."
The news of the funding comes as the minor injury unit at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny faces a reduction in its opening hours.