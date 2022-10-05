Public consultation on future of Chepstow launches today
A public consultation launches today for residents and businesses in and around Chepstow to gather feedback on ideas being proposed within the Transforming Chepstow Masterplan.
The plan will provide a strategic regeneration framework for Chepstow, guiding future regeneration investment to ensure that the town is attractive, vibrant, and well-placed to serve existing and future residents and visitors.
Monmouthshire County Council, working with Chepstow Town Council, is holding two initial face-to-face events and is encouraging locals to attend to find out more and share their thoughts:
Saturday October 8 at the Palmer Centre, Upper Nelson Street, from 10am until 5pm and Tuesday, October 11 at Bulwark Community Centre, from 10am until 8pm.
Exhibition boards from these two events will then be available to view at Chepstow Library from the afternoon of Wednesday, October 12.
Information about the Transforming Chepstow Masterplan can be found on Monmouthshire County Council’s website along with a link to the online survey, for capturing views and comments.
The survey will also be available in a paper format at the two face-to-face sessions, and throughout the consultation period until 5pm, October 30 2022, from Chepstow Library and the offices of Chepstow Town Council.
Once the consultation has closed and the feedback gathered, a report of consultation will be published.
The draft plan will then be updated to reflect the comments that were received and a final copy of the Transforming Chepstow Masterplan will be made available online.
For more information visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/transforming-chepstow-masterplan
