AN event is being held at Lydney Health Centre tonight (Wednesday, December 7) to give locals the chance to discuss plans for the co-location of the former Co-op.
Lydney Health Centre and Severnbanks Surgery announced plans to move into the old Co-op building in the centre of town at the end of November.
If plans are approved, the building would be extensively redeveloped whilst making use of the existing Co-op structure.
The practices say they are considering the move because both are struggling to cope with increasing patient needs in their current premises, which lack space for staff training opportunities and restrict flexibility for new services and clinics.
The practices say the new centre would be built to “environmentally friendly” specifications and would be accessible by bus, foot, cycle and there would be a car park with around 80 spaces.
The proposal is focused on primary care, although Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust are also considering opportunities to provide services from the building, subject to business case development and decision making.
The development is not a merger proposal as the practices would remain wholly separate entities, occupying separate parts of the building with their own self-contained space. Tonight’s public engagement event will run from 5pm-7.30pm.