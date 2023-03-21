Ross-on-Wye Mayor, Cllr Ed O’Driscoll, emphasised the importance of public service during the Town Council’s Civic Service on Sunday, March 19, at St Mary’s Church. The service drew a diverse crowd, including Town Councillors, former Ross Mayors, Mayors from surrounding towns, Scouts, Guides, Air Cadets, and representatives from local community groups.
The event began with a procession from the Market House to the church, led by Senior Warrant Officer Clinton Marsh from the 1002 Ross-on-Wye Squadron Air Training Corps. The service, conducted by Revd Sean Semple, was attended by the Deputy Lieutenant for Herefordshire, Paul Deneen OBE JP.
Mayor O’Driscoll chose specific readings to offer advice and guidance to those in public service, from Parish Councillors to Ministers of State. In his reflection, he noted that public servants are first and foremost servants of the public and that their positions come with significant responsibility. He urged those in public service to act with gentleness, understanding, and patience.
The Ross-on-Wye Town Council expressed gratitude to the 1002 Ross-on-Wye Squadron Air Training Corps, Senior Warrant Officer Clinton Marsh, Ross-on-Wye Scouts, Revd Sean Semple, Paul Deneen OBE JP, Chairman of Herefordshire Council Sebastian Bowen, Paul Cummings, Ross-on-Wye Town Band, and all who attended the service.