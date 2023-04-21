As part of the celebrations to mark 150 years of Monmouth RFC, local schools were invited to create a painting depicting 150 years of rugby in Monmouth in an imaginative way.
Pupils in years 4, 5 and 6 from a number of primary schools produced some “wonderful” pictures which were displayed in the Shire Hall, Monmouth alongside some fascinating pictures of the town over the years.
Rugby Club President Byron Hapgood and Richard Wills, renowned local artist and former first-class rugby player, had been invited to view the pictures and select some to be framed.
Welcoming those artists whose paintings were selected to a presentation event at Monmouth’s Rugby Club last Friday week (April 21), David Price thanked everyone for coming
“As part of Monmouth Rugby Club’s 150th year of celebration, which is quite an achievement in itself, we decided we wanted to do a painting competition with the schools,” he said.
They had over 150 paintings entered in total and had asked Byron and Richard to pick the ones they thought stood out.
Eight paintings were eventually chosen for framing and those artists were to be handed back their artwork which had now been framed and a bonus of some pin badges and chocolates.
David thanked the teachers and parents for encouraging the children to enter “and especially the children who came up with great ideas related to rugby, Monmouth, 150 years and a celebration.
“There is a lot of quality in the paintings we had,” he said, “it wasn’t judged on a first second and third basis, it was about an individual’s view of what they see; it was a difficult task for them”.
For the two months during the Six Nations, they were all on public display in the Shire Hall.
Introducing the judges, David pointed out that Richard Wills is not only a celebrated local artist, but in previous years played rugby for Newport, Cardiff and captained Monmouth as well, “so a very prestigious rugby player and a very prestigious artist” said David.
“Byron Hapgood is not only Monmouth Rugby Club President but also a previous formidable rugby player, captain, coach and chairman of the club and an artist of sorts,” he added.
Byron thanked everyone for taking part and said a thank you to Dave Price “for his work in organising the school painting competition.
“It was pleasing to see so many children take part, both boys and girls and the paintings exhibited at the Shire Hall. It was a great initiative to again involve the community in our 150 year anniversary celebrations. Many thanks to local artist Richard Wills for judging and selecting those paintings to be framed”.
Dave Price then said that photographer Des Pugh was present to take a picture for the Beacon, “a publication that has followed the rugby club exploits over the years, on and off the pitch” he said with a wry smile.
“The club started in 1873, the Beacon was established in 1837, so there is some correlation there,” he added.
The pupils were then handed back their artwork, framed as promised.