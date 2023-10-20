Tomos Bisson Yr 8 School Council Representative explained, “As a part of our Wellbeing Curriculum this term, we have been learning about diversity, including Black History Month. During our first half-term, we learnt about Nelson Mandela and apartheid in South Africa, and more broadly about how we are all equal and should not be discriminated against.
“We decided that creating a poster based on standing against racism and discrimination would be a good idea to celebrate all the different types of diversity from ethnicity and nationality to hair colour. Our theme was ‘Show Racism the Red Card’, and every student in the year group created one poster in their own unique way. We felt like this would help develop and promote Monmouth Comprehensive School’s culture of kindness and acceptance.