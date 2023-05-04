Pupils from Overmonnow Primary School in Monmouth took part in a litter pick to support The Big Help Out.
The Big Help Out encourages communities to come together and mark the King’s coronation by helping to make their local spaces cleaner and safer.
Pupils from the school’s Heddlu Bach group and eco committee collected bags of litter at Monmouth Skate Park and surrounding areas.
The event was supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, Lord Lieutenant for Gwent, Robert Aitken, and Monmouthshire Council.
Mr Cuthbert said: “Volunteering makes a huge difference to communities, and I am delighted to see pupils from Heddlu Bach, and the school’s eco committee involved.
“Taking pride in your community is an integral part in becoming a good citizen and this is evident in the role of Heddlu Bach groups across Gwent. I would like to thank everyone who took part and ask that they continue to respect and take pride in their community.”
Cllr Catrin Maby, Monmouthshire cabinet member for climate change and the environment, said: “I would like to thank the 22 wonderful children who have made such a difference collecting litter.
“You did so well collecting four heavy bags of litter –mostly from the skatepark. It is shocking that the vast majority of the litter was around the bin – not put in it. These young people really are brilliant, and they should be so proud.”