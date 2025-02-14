A six-year-old Jagd Terrier has finally found his forever home after spending nearly four years at Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home.
Yoko arrived at the Gloucestershire charity in February 2021. Despite his best qualities, including his bravery and outgoing nature, Yoko found himself waiting for much longer than anticipated to find a family to call his own.
Finally, on Valentine’s Day, one day before marking four years of waiting, Yoko has found his forever home.
A Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home spokesperson said: “Today, our hearts are overflowing with love and joy as we share some truly incredible news.
“We are absolutely overwhelmed with happiness! Yoko’s journey has been one of patience, resilience, and hope, and seeing him finally get the loving home he deserves is nothing short of magical.
“His adopters have been incredibly committed, taking the time to truly understand him and ensure they could give him the best possible future. Knowing he is going to a home where he will be loved, cherished, and given all the care he needs fills our hearts with joy.”
Yoko had multiple meetings with potential adopters throughout the years but he struggled to adjust to new people in his personal space and became a bit too comfortable in the shelter environment. He had formed strong bonds with the staff and volunteers at the center, but it wasn’t the life he was meant to live.
The charity’s team said they never gave up on him, and they always believed that the right person would eventually come along to understand and appreciate Yoko for who he was.
Yoko’s adopters have spent the last five months getting to know him and his needs, and accommodated lots of home visits, which has gained the canine’s trust at his own pace.