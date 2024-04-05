GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has issued a reminder for smokers to “put it out, right out” in an effort to reduce fires in the home.
Fires caused by cigarettes and other smoking related products kill more people than fires caused by other products, so GFRS issued some advice for residents.
GFRS said: “Smokers should install smoke alarms on every level of the home and to test them regularly.
Without a working smoke alarm, you are at least eight times more likely to die in an accidental fire in the home.
Other tips to follow to keep safe include never smoking in bed or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Never leave lit cigarettes, cigars or pipes unattended, and try to use a heavy ashtray that can’t easily tip over, made of a material that won’t burn.”
Nathaniel Hooton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fires ignited by cigarettes or smoking materials result in more fatalities than any other fire.
Despite a fall in the overall number of fires caused by these products, it’s still the biggest cause of accidental fires in homes across the country.
Every smoker should be aware of the risks they take every time they light up and drop the habit of smoking indoors, especially in bed, or under the influence of alcohol. The risk of falling asleep before you ‘put it out, right out’ is just too great.
You should also make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them at least monthly. Working smoke alarms can give you the extra time you need to escape if the worst should happen.”
If you are looking to improve the fire safety of your home, you can get advice specific to you by visiting HFSC (safelincs.co.uk) and completing your own home fire safety check.
The best way to remove any fire risk, as well as to improve your health, is to stop smoking. You can get support to quit from Gloucestershire Healthy Lifestyles Service.