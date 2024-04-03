This “charming” barn conversion for sale has “outstanding” rural views and is ideal for a horse lover.
Cherry Tree Barn, in Viney Hill, is thought to have origins in the 18th century, with an ancient agricultural barn at the centre of the building.
The barn was converted into a family home in 1991, and was extended on the site of some former cowsheds.
Entering the home, an inner hallway leads through to the open plan living space, which is made up of a kitchen and breakfast area, a dining area and a lounge.
The kitchen area includes built-in appliances and fitted oak units, and opens into the formal dining space.
Beyond this is the lounge, which is in the former barn and includes an original exposed beam and a large window overlooking the gardens.
A door from the lounge leads into a separate living room, featuring a fireplace with a slate hearth and an oak mantel, plus a wood-burning stove.
Another wing of the ground floor includes a study and a ground floor bedroom with an adjacent shower room and a utility room, as well as a loft storage area.
Upstairs, there are three large double bedrooms, the principal of which has a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.
The other two bedrooms feature original beams, exposed roof trusses, and built-in pine wardrobes, while serving these is a family bathroom.
Outside, the grounds span 2.97 acres, with views to Blakeney Hill, the Cotswolds and towards the River Severn.
To the front of the barn, there is a block paved courtyard which would once have been the farmyard, including parking space, an integrated single garage and a single carport.
At the rear of the property, the garden includes a vegetable patch, orchards and a wildlife pond, along with roses and other flowers.
There is also a large patio bordered by low hedging, plus two greenhouses and a tool shed.
The remainder of the grounds comprise horse paddocks, plus a stable block with two stables and a feed/tack room.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a guide price of £850,000.
The agent commented: “This charming, four-bedroom barn conversion sits in glorious, well-planned gardens, with outstanding rural views.
“It enjoys the added benefit of horse paddocks and stabling, making it ideal for a family wanting to keep horses.”