This 16th century home for sale is a “timeless piece of history” which was once owned by Earls.
Poolway House, in Coleford, is Grade II listed and is thought to date back to 1520, with period features throughout.
The house, which is in need of renovation, is believed to have been owned by the Earls of Warwick until 1558, and has played many roles in the community, including a hotel and a restaurant.
Entering the property, there is a grand lobby with an under-stairs bar and flagstone flooring, while moving through the lobby leads to a lounge with an inglenook fireplace, a wood-burner and shuttered windows.
The dining room also includes an inglenook fireplace and stone walls, while the kitchen was formerly used to cater for the hotel and as such has a large workspace.
Upstairs, there are eight large bedrooms, six of which have en-suite facilities, and completing the property is an annexe with independent access.
Outside, the grounds span nearly half an acre, with a front garden including manicured lawns and winding paths to a stone-built garage/barn.
To the rear of the home is a larger garden with a terraced layout and landscaped plants, including mature trees, fruit trees, and flowers.
The property is for sale with Hattons Estate Agents for a guide price of £550,000.
Matthew Hatton, director of Hattons, commented: “I think Poolway House offers a rare opportunity to acquire a timeless piece of history, brimming with potential.
“Whether envisioned as a distinctive family residence or an exciting business venture, this property presents endless possibilities for those seeking a truly unique and versatile investment."