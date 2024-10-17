This “picture postcard” property for sale is a Victorian turnpike which has been transformed into an art installation.
The Pike House, in Parkend, is a Grade II listed turnpike built in 1860, which has been extended to create a home which is currently used as a holiday let.
The current owner, acclaimed local artist Mary Rose Young, has transformed the interior of the property over the past two years, making it into what she describes as an art project.
The home is entered through a covered porch, which leads into a sitting room with a stone fireplace and open chimney.
Beyond this is the snug, also featuring a stone fireplace, and kitchen with integrated appliances and a stable door.
Completing the ground floor is a dining room with patio doors and a ground floor bathroom.
Moving upstairs, there is a bedroom suite with an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room, as well as two further bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a landscaped garden with a natural garden pond, plus a sheltered courtyard, two stone sheds, and parking for multiple cars.
The property is for sale with Ferrino & Partners for a guide price of £525,000.
Mary Rose Young, the current owner, commented: “My intention was to make the interior of the home almost like an art installation.
“I love to make everything colourful, and there are ceramic chandeliers throughout and ceramic roses which I have made.
“I believe that people need more colour in their lives, and when guests stay at the property they do really enjoy the interior.”