KEEN triathlete Phil Tilley joined three other cyclists to tackle a tough 130-mile off-road ride for charity to mark the end of his treatment after being diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago.
The Monmouth Triathlon Club member and his team-mates undertook part of the 220-mile King Alfred Way, which is mainly on gravel and includes 3,500 feet of climbing.
The route links the Ridgeway, Thames Path, North Downs Way and South Downs way.
Although it officially starts in Winchester, they chose to start by Phil’s father’s grave in Chirton, near Devizes.
Phil, who is also a member Monmouth Rowing club, said after completing the ride: “In March 2020 (as the country was locking down) I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and started a treatment plan which included radiotherapy and daily drugs.
“In August 2020 a group of us did a 120-mile cycle in support of #cyclethemonth. And to celebrate the end of my treatment I decided to do the challenge again and this time selected a tough mainly off road course, which myself, Tim Morris, Andrew Howells and Anthony Deacy completed in four days.
“For all of us this was our first multi-day gravel ride but we overcame a few tumbles, a few bike breakages and the occasional wrong turn,” he added.
“There were a number of falls, including one over the handle bars.
“A bit cut, bruised and tired but it was a real enjoy to see some special places.
“It was good to feel that my strength is returning after my treatment. I loved it. And if I can raise funds to help others that is great.”
Phil is hoping to raise over £500 for Prostate Cancer UK by doing it as part of the charity’s Cycle the Month challenge, with a target of 500 miles.
“One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, and it’s the UKs third biggest cancer killer,” said Phil. “But it doesn’t have to be this way. I’m raising money to help fund lifesaving research for men and their families affected by the disease.”
To sponsor Phil, go to https://cyclethemonth.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/phils-cycle-the-month-on-gravel-challenge