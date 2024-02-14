Back by popular demand - The St. David’s Quiz at Mitchel Troy Village Hall is on 2nd March at 7.30pm.
As well as the rounds of questions, the majority of them having a Welsh theme, the ticket price of just £8 includes a supper of leek & potato soup and bread. Onion and dairy free option available. The bar will be open (cash only).
It promises to be an evening of fun and competition with a sprinkling of Welsh culture.
Teams of six will compete for the final prize. You do not need to be part of a prearranged team; just come along and join a table to make up a team.
To reserve tickets please email Val Long - [email protected]. (please let us know any dietary needs at time of booking)