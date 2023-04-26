The cost-of-living crisis has sparked an urgent plea from the Greyhound Trust, as they race against time to find loving homes for retired racing greyhounds. The charity, which has been instrumental in ensuring retired greyhounds have a life after racing, is struggling to fundraise amidst the crisis, and needs more support than ever.
However, the cost-of-living crisis is presenting unprecedented challenges for the charity, as it battles to support its volunteer army of 'greyhound home-finders'. While the Trust has helped home greyhounds to famous individuals, including J.K. Rowling and Russell Watson, it often struggles to gain mainstream media attention and celebrity endorsement.
Desperate to secure alternative donations to cover the funds typically raised through donations, the Greyhound Trust is urging Ross-on-Wye residents to consider fostering or homing a loving greyhound. With any level of donation making a difference, even a small contribution can help provide a better life for these gentle dogs.
If you are interested in fostering or homing a greyhound or wish to donate, visit www.greyhoundtrust.org.uk to find out more about how you can help make a difference for these deserving animals.