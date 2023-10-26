SUPPORTERS of an animal sanctuary where more than 80 dogs were seized and 11 killed have picketed a council meeting.
The all female group said they wanted to make Monmouthshire Council employees and councillors – attending County Hall in Usk for a full council meeting yesterday (Thursday, October 26) – aware of the council’s actions.
The council has said it is likely to take further legal proceedings following the raid on the Lost Souls Sanctuary at Rogiet near Caldicot, where the dogs were seized.
The council confirmed in September that 11 dogs were killed following the August 15 raid, when it executed a warrant.
The council was granted an order to legally take the dogs into its care, by a district judge, at Newport Magistrates court on Tuesday, October 24. The defence to that order was also withdrawn.
It has previously said complaints were made over the course of three years about the sanctuary and there was evidence of alleged neglect which led to it seeking a warrant for the August raid in which it said “11 dogs were put to sleep after being assessed in relation to their welfare.”
As councillors arrived at County Hall for the 2pm meeting they were greeted by the small band of supporters of the sanctuary who were handing out leaflets which were also aimed at council staff.
One showed a picture of a woman leaning over a dog, in a cage, which said the animal was “killed by MCC” (Monmouthshire County Council).
The leaflet asked: “Are you proud to work for MCC 11 lively dogs killed?”
Lesley Baker, of Pencraig between Monmouth and Ross-on-Wye, was one of those taking part in what the women called a “presence” rather than protest or demonstration.
She said: “A lot of council employees are not aware of what it has been doing.
“Our purpose is to highlight the situation particularly to those members of the council attending the meeting today.”
Tracey Antell, of Rogiet, said the council’s actions have captured international attention from people as far away as Australia:
“They are calling us Monster-shire and Rogiet, Regret,” she said.
Monmouthshire Council said in a statement: “The welfare of the dogs remains our prime concern and all dogs in our possession are doing well.
“We will now proceed to finding permanent homes for them. Further legal proceedings are likely to continue at pace to conclude the matters as expediently as possible.
“No further comments will be made at this stage.”