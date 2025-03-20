GREAT Western Railway (GWR) has warned travelers of possible disruption over the next two Sunday’s, coinciding with Mother’s Day.
Network Rail is completing planned engineering works along the mainline between Didcot and Swindon, meaning GWR trains will need to use alternative routes to serve the South West and South Wales.
The works may lead to significant reduction to the train services along major routes, so GWR has advised customers to travel on alternative days for the next two Sundays.
GWR Operations Director Richard Rowland said: “We're sorry for the impact this work will have on journeys between London and Bristol and South Wales. We advise customers to change plans if possible and only travel on Sunday if absolutely necessary.
“The work means that we are only able to run very few trains on this route and those that will run will be really busy.”
In addition, there is a closure of the M4 between Bath and Bristol which will also affect the train operator’s ability to provide replacement bus transport.
As well as significantly busier trains, journeys will also take much longer. Services may also be cancelled or delayed at short notice.
Travellers are advised to travel the day before or after and to only travel on this route on Sunday if absolutely necessary.
The track renewal works continue the weekend of March 29, but a very limited service can operate between London Paddington and Bristol to South Wales. Replacement buses will however be able to run between Swindon and Bristol Parkway.
Travelers who have already bought tickets on the route affected for Sunday March 23 will be able to use them on Saturday March 22 or Monday March 24. Alternatively, you can claim a full refund at GWR.com/Refunds.