A road near Ross is to close for four weeks while works are undertaken on a disused railway bridge.
Herefordshire Council says there is a likelihood of danger to the public while the works are being carried out.
The closure order, which comes into force on February 10, covers a stretch of road between the B4234 and Church Cottage, Walford, approximately 130m west of the B4234 junction and is set to last for around four weeks.
The alternative route for those affected by the proposal is via Archenfield Road onto the B4234 and vice versa.