THE Lower Wye Ramblers invite you to join them on Sunday 9 April for a 7.5-mile moderate walk starting at 10 am from Chepstow Leisure Centre (Grid reference: ST530939; Nearest postcode: NP16 5LR).
The walk, which involves one steepish climb, takes in some of the Wye Valley Trail from Chepstow Leisure Centre and passes the Iron Age Blackcliff Wood camp and hill fort en route to the magnificent Eagles Nest.
Please bring a drink, refreshments and packed lunch with you and wear suitable clothing and footwear (sturdy walking boots) for the walk.
For further information and contact details for the walk leaders, go the group’s website (www.ramblers.org.uk/lower-wye; it is always a good idea to look on the website on the morning of a walk to check for any changes [e.g. cancellation due to weather, etc.]).