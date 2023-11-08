Ross-on-Wye Royal British Legion presented Ross Juniors FC with a replica ‘Christmas Truce’ football and two wreaths last week, while the Last Post was played by bugler Des Auld before the men’s home game at 2pm on Saturday against Lydbrook Reserves.
RBL branch chairman Graham Aplin also gave a reading.
All of Juniors’ teams held a silence before their games at the weekend in memory of those who gave their lives in conflict.
The football is thought to be an exact replica of the one used in the 1914 Christmas Truce between British and German troops, when a match was arranged in no-man’s land, and it has been given pride of place in the clubhouse.
The club has a long history of friendship with the RBL and were delighted to partner with them again to remember and honour Service, the act of defending and protecting the nation’s democratic freedoms and way of life.
Carl Roberts and Macy Walker of the Ross Junior Women’s team also laid a wreath on behalf of the club at the Prospect at the Sunday Act of Remembrance.