COUNCIL bosses have posted on social media that the new 20mph speed limits covering all residential and town centre streets have gone live in Monmouth.
A Monmouthshire Council post at 6pm on Monday (February 6) stated: “The new 20mph speed limit in Monmouth is now live.
“This new speed limit is designed to make our streets safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Please ensure you follow the new speed limits – thank you.”
However, there has been no official post on their website about the roll out of phase two of the county’s lower speed zones and the press haven’t been informed either, despite being told on January 24 that they would be.
Signs were initially installed before Christmas and then covered up before being uncovered again last month alongside ’[email protected]’ banners, causing confusion as many 30mph signs still remained in place.
Asked whether the 20mph zones were live at the time, a council spokesperson said on January 24: “The new 20mph limit rollout is still being implemented on site.
“Residents and the press will be notified when all zones go live.
“Unfortunately, covers obscuring the 20mph signs have been removed by the weather or others, creating confusion.”