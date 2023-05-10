A CONVOY of classic cars navigated their way through the Forest and Wye Valley last weekend as dense fog gave way to glorious sunshine during the annual Rotary ‘Wye Run’.
The event, organised by the Chepstow and District Rotary Club, saw a record 82 cars take on the 108-mile run on Saturday, April 29, with all but one team completing it.
The organisers described the day as “a great success” with all proceeds raised from entries being donated to Rotary charities.
Club member Christopher Wilson described “a wonderful lineup of cars”, pictured as their drivers enjoyed a pre-run breakfast at the Chepstow Garden Centre cafe.
Chris said: “A 1935 Alvis Speed 100 stood next to a Standard Flying 10 and a Citroen Traction Avant.
"A clutch of Jaguars were parked close by including an XJ12, XJ40R, XK6, and a very rare e F Pace that was the 1988 Le Mans special edition together with a brace of E Types, an S Type and a XK150.
"Plenty of MG’s, Morgans, VWs and a Sunbeam Stiletto.”
Rotary marshals then ensured the cars were lined up in the order with the oldest, the Alvis, out in front with its “vast headlights”, before the cars departed on the run at the drop of a chequered flag.
Chris explained of the run: “This year the route began with a drive along the west bank of the Severn to Lydney and then off into The Forest to the first location of The Dean Heritage Centre.
"Several cars stopped over here to learn more of our local woodland since many had never visited the area previously.
"The fog had been replaced by brilliant sunshine.
"Hoods were lowered and sunroofs opened as the weather continued to improve.
“Next came a very wiggly route up to May hill and Newent to the celebrated Weston’s Cider Mill at Much Marcle.
"There was plenty here to quench your thirst, although most settled for coffee and cake.
“Then back across the Wye Valley and on to the beautiful Goodrich Castle where the cameras came out on that sunny morning.
"As lunchtime approached it was noted that several cars were parked outside local hostelries where they were enjoying a leisurely lunch and a pint of something cool.
“Usk was the next turning point, although the street market meant that teams had to follow the ‘diversion’ signs around the town centre.
"This small picturesque town is located in the heart of the beautiful Monmouthshire countryside and sits on one of the finest salmon fishing rivers in the country, the River Usk, conveniently situated only 10 miles from the M4 yet feeling a whole world away.
“The final leg took them cross-country after which they dropped back down into the Wye Valley at Tintern where they finished at the Anchor Inn to be marshalled by those Rotarians in their Day-Glo jackets.
"It was clear that everyone had enjoyed the drive, the waypoints and meeting the other competitors.
"And they also spoke of the magnificent Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire and Herefordshire scenery that everyone had enjoyed.”
All finishers were given a certificate of participation before prizes were given out by the club and much discussion, “both social and technical”, was had by the drivers.