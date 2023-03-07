A COUNTY-wide music education service is celebrating after a record number of Gloucestershire children engaged in music tuition at school last year.
It comes in the tenth year of the National Plan for Music, which was launched in 2012 and aims to enable all children and young people to learn to sing, play an instrument and create music.
And county delivery partner Gloucestershire Music says numbers are still on the rise, with 8080 pupils set to engage in whole class ensemble tuition in 2023.
On Monday, March 13, Gloucestershire Music is hosting a ‘Music for Youth’ showcase concert at Cheltenham Town Hall, which will see 718 young instrumentalists from 19 schools perform on stage.
Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for Education, Skills and Transport at Gloucestershire County Council said: “It’s wonderful to see so many children and young people learning music together.
“The ‘Music for Youth’ concert is a fantastic event which will create life-long memories for the students who take part.”