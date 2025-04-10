A GIRL from Coleford got chatting to a lad from Llangrove outside Monmouth’s cinema – and nearly three-quarters of a century later they have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Rita and Reg Marshall were married at the Baptist church in Coleford on April 2 1955.
They had met some five years previously but Reg was soon posted overseas for his National Service.
He was first sent to Cyprus and then to Egypt and was away for two years.
Mrs Marshall said: “We met in Monmouth because I had a cousin in Monmouth and I used to go down and see her
“Reg lived in Llangrove and I met him outside the picture house with a couple of other friends.
“I was only 16 when I met him and he was 18.”
Her husband added: “We started talking and one thing led to another.”
Mr Marshall had to walk three miles from his home in Llangrove to get the bus and would meet his girlfriend after playing football for Whitchurch.
He said: “To tell the truth, I wasn’t interested in females.
“I was a footballer, I played a lot of football.”
Neither could remember what drew them to each other in the first place.
Mrs Marshall said: “I think it was just a boy and girl thing.”
Mr Marshall served in the army for his National Service and was initially posted to Cyprus
He was among the troops sent to the Mediterranean island in response to demands for independence from Britain.
He was then sent to Egypt during the unrest that led to the Egyptian king, Farouk, being deposed.
He said: ““I was put in a defence platoon at headquarters and there were about 30 of us with the responsibility to guard the headquarters.”
Prior to his National Service Mr Marshall worked as a market gardener in greenhouses at Whitchurch.
On his return to the UK he went back into gardening including time at Lindors Country House at St Briavels.
The couple had their honeymoon in Wolverhampton on a smallholding owned by Mrs Marshall’s aunt.
Mrs Marshall was employed at the Pine End Works plywood manufacturers at Lydney where she was an edge gluer.
The couple have one daughter, Angela, who was born 10 months after they were married.
Mr Marshall, who is now 92, and 90-year-old Mrs Marshall, also have three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
The couple’s first home was in Berry Hill and they moved to Sling after the deaths of Mrs Marshall’s parents where they spent 29 years.
On retirement 22 years ago they moved to the Kings Meade complex in Coleford where they held a gathering of family and friends to celebrate their platinum anniversary.
Mrs Marshall said: “We’re very, very happy – we’ve got good friends, good neighbors and lovely wardens.”
Mr Marshall said: “She looks after me well.”
Mrs Marshall added: “We’ve always looked after one other.
“It’s always been a partnership, right from the beginning..”