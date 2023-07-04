THE campaign to re-open Mireystock Tunnel for walkers and cyclists is set to move forward after a highly successful music event at the Old Court Hotel, Symonds Yat, saw more than £800 raised.
The funds will be added to an existing pot to pay for bat and civil engineering surveys before works can commence on re-opening the tunnel, which has been closed since the late 60s when rail services stopped.
The Mireystock Tunnel Society wants to re-open to tunnel for walkers and cyclist so that they can avoid crossing the treacherous A4136 Monmouth to Gloucester road near Lydbrook.
Society president Frank Barnett explained: “Following on from The People’s Millions grant we got in the 2007 to clear the in-filled cutting, we want to finish the job so that we can use this wonderful Victorian structure to help people cross under the dangerous road safely.
“This money will enable us to move to the next phase”.
Frank’s grand-daughter Natasha Marfell added: “Parish Councils, Forestry England, Individuals and the emerging Active Travel plan of the district council are supportive of this which will support more walking, cycling and tourism - connecting safely the off-road family trail to Lydbrook.
“We are incredibly excited that we are one step closer to making this a reality.”