Gloucestershire County Council has invited residents to attend two events which will discuss its M5 Junction 9 and A46 (Ashchurch) Transport Scheme proposal.
The events will take place at George Watson Memorial Hall on Saturday, October 19 from 10am – 5pm, and at Northway Community Hub on Wednesday, October 23 from 11am – 4pm. Residents can meet with the project team, find out more about the proposal and give their feedback.
The scheme proposes the development of a new M5 Junction 9a near Tewkesbury and the re-routing of the existing A46 around Ashchurch to Teddington Hands roundabout. This would divert long distance traffic away from the existing A46, including heavy goods vehicles.
Cllr David Gray, Cabinet Member for Environment and Planning, said: “It’s really important that you share your views with us via our online survey, particularly if you live, work or travel close to the scheme. We would also encourage anyone who has an interest in the potential route options to join us for our face-to-face events. Your feedback will be used to inform future options refinement and shortlisting.”
The council says the plans would reduce traffic on the existing A46 through Ashchurch, allowing for further improvements to cycling and walking areas, which could benefit the environment.
The scheme could also help the council’s proposed housing and employment growth plans in the area. This includes the Tewkesbury Garden Communities programme, which it says will provide new homes and jobs in Tewkesbury.
It also says the new rerouted A46 would improve journey times and road safety, as well as reduce the queuing back to the M5 from the Junction 9 roundabout - which many have cited as a safety concern.
The first stage of public engagement to the scheme started October 7 and runs until December 2. A preferred route option will only be agreed following future public consultations.
Residents who are unable to make either of the public events can view the potential route options, and complete the online survey at www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/J9. Hard copies can be requested by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01454 667490.