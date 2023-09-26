RESIDENTS in Sedbury and Tutshill have been asked to report any “suspicious activity” to the police following reports of rogue traders in the area last week.
Forest Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, September 19, warning residents to be aware of “opportunistic” rogue traders offering to wash driveways.
The post read: “Last week, rogue traders asking to wash driveways were in the Sedbury & Tutshill area.
“They are often opportunistic & target the most vulnerable in our communities.
“Crimes like these can have a huge impact on victims. Please report any suspicious activities to 101 or 999”.