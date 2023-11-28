A ROAD that has been closed for several months after a sinkhole was discovered is set to reopen this week.
Residents and motorists who use the Ruspidge Road between Soudley and Ruspidge are to finally get some respite from Thursday (November 30) when the road reopens after repairs.
Gloucestershire Highways closed the road, which is a main route through the Forest and particularly between Soudley and Cinderford, back in July to conduct a geological survey after a sinkhole was discovered.
The route had been traffic lighted with works scheduled to last until August, but was upgraded to a full closure on July 20.
The extended closure has frustrated locals who’ve been using alternative routes through the lanes, costing them more in fuel and increasing their impact on the environment.
Highways confirmed this month that following the completion of a geological survey, it was found that the sinkhole “is not large scale” and “would appear to have been some washout from the STW leak a few weeks prior to the hole appearing”.
And last week, Nathan Choat, Local Highways Manager at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We have had to close a section of Ruspidge Road for an extended period so that we could do detailed work to assess the full extent of the sinkhole and the nature of the repairs required.
“Now that we have completed the investigative work, the repairs will be made next week and we aim to reopen the road by November 30.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this work to make the road safe.”