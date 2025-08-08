STEPPING foot into medieval history, I gained the experience of watching Monty Python’s Spamalot, at Wyedean School, by Perform Chepstow with cast A - and it was absolutely brilliant.
Set in medieval England, the show follows King Arthur and his eccentric knights as they search for the Holy Grail.
Just from the upbeat music which played in the background whilst the hall filled with people, I knew it was going to be a night full of laughter and a cheerful atmosphere- and it was, the tickets were sold out.
Despite never seeing this theatrical show before, the historian played by Karen Chadwick did a great job in explaining the story.
Every time I looked around the room the audiences' faces lit up as they laughed at the comedic jokes all throughout the show.
There were many humorous moments throughout the show, one which I really enjoyed was watching the eccentric facial expressions which Patsy, King Arthur’s servant showed, who was played by Stephanie Dean.
My favourite song was ‘You won’t succeed on Broadway’ by Sir Robin who was played by Ryan Gluyas. I enjoyed how fast the song was, as it brought energy to the room, the audience clapped in time with the music which created a wave of excitement throughout the crowd.
I enjoyed the choreography and especially at the end of each musical number, everything was thought of with precision. The facial expressions, gestures and body movement were immaculate.
I particularly liked it when King Arthur and his nights arrived at Camelot, I liked the costumes of the Laker girls outfits which were glittery and they had feathered fans, I thought by using these they were able to use them as an accessory, as it added to the overall extravagance of the number.
I thought all the performers did a great job in engaging with the audience and submersing us into the show but the characters which stood out to me were Daniella Manning who played King Arthur, who held strong authority playing the king, I like how Daniella broke the fourth wall and shook hands with the audience because it added depth and enhanced the audience’s connection.
Stephanie Dean did a great job of playing the role of Patsy, I couldn’t fault her facial expressions, and it brought to life the character.
The overall design and atmosphere of the show was exhilarating, full of bright lights, and vibrant costumes. I liked the use of rainbow umbrellas in “Always look on the bright side of life” I thought they resembled Patsy’s uplifting personality in this song when Patsy was trying to uplift King Arthur, representing happiness and hope.
There were various surprises which stood out to me in the show, including the use of confetti canyons which I thought made it extra special. Another one was when they picked someone out of the audience when they found the holy grail as it added an element of spontaneity, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat.
To top off the show, the NODA president made an appearance and said the show was “absolutely spectacular.”
