Rewild Project’s appeal to help expand tasty offerings
A HERITAGE crafts and skills centre in the Forest is appealing to the community to help raise £5,000 to fund a new kitchen.
The team behind The Rewild Project, which is based at Kensley Sheds near Speech House, want to renovate their current kitchen and install a rayburn stove so that they can expand their offer of courses which focus on cooking and preserving.
The group have already raised nearly half of the total amount needed and want to say “a massive thank you” to everyone who has pledged to their Crowdfunder campaign so far.
And an “extra special big thank you” went to Ruardean Charity Shop who donated £500 to project this month.
The “off grid” craft centre currently offers free weekday heritage and land skills sessions thanks to funding from Gloucestershire disability and mental health charity the Barnwood Trust.
“These sessions are a vital resource for the communities we support”, their Crowdfunder appeal explains.
“Both Coleford and Cinderford are highly deprived areas in the Forest of Dean and are also quite isolated as public transport in the Forest is limited.
“Cooking and eating together is a big part of what connects us all, and we do this daily at Kensley.
“It really fosters a supportive family environment which is sadly missing from many peoples lives.
“Many of the participants enjoy cooking and eating together, and being able to bake in a warm kitchen will be amazing!
“An added benefit would be having hot water on tap, fuelled with wood that we can source, rather than relying on gas bottles.
“We do some messy activities and being able to thoroughly wash our hands without having to boil the kettle would be magic - and then wash up after all that cooking!”
On Rewild participant, Jasper, aged 9, said: “ I’m most looking forward to pumpkin pie.”
Weekday project lead Fran added: ““I’d love to be able to cook things like jacket potatoes and roast vegetables with the participants!”
The Rewild Project is a non-profit social enterprise which aims to reconnect people with nature and their heritage.
For more information about project and to donate to the cause, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-rewild-project-kitchen-renovation.
