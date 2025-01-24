BLACKCURRANT growers who supply Coleford’s Ribena factory met politicians at a House of Commons reception to outline the benefits of sustainable farming.
Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I, who also make Lucozade at the Forest factory, hosted the reception to showcase the findings of the latest Ribena blackcurrant growers’ survey, which highlights the industry’s resilience and the areas in which government support can help overcome climate and economic pressure.
MPs and growers discussed how to boost productivity and sustainability, and talked through the challenges, as well as opportunities for innovation and investment.
With over 90 per cent of all British-grown blackcurrants used to make Ribena, ensuring the long-term viability of the environments they grow in is a priority for SBF GB&I.
Some 93 per cent of growers identify adverse weather as a primary concern with three-quarters expecting extreme weather to have the greatest impact on their businesses.
Increasingly unpredictable conditions, from hotter summers to milder winters, are affecting harvests and long-term planning.
Despite the hurdles, growers are embracing new technologies to enhance productivity and sustainability, with nearly two-thirds adopting advanced data management systems, over half using robotics and automation and 40 per cent investing in renewable energy.
Elise Seibold, SBF GB&I Chief Operating Officer, said: “Our blackcurrant growers’ survey is an invaluable tool for understanding the challenges and opportunities facing the community of growers behind every bottle of Ribena.
"Working closely with MPs and policymakers enables us to invest in innovative technologies and practices that enhance the farms we work with while safeguarding the environment...
"It’s a key part of our company value of Growing for Good, which guides everything we do.”
Growers urged the Government to help secure the future of the blackcurrant industry by:
Backing innovation and R&D through flexible funding and support for new technologies.
Reforming funding streams through making the Sustainable Farming Incentive more accessible.
Improving access to grants for new equipment, technology, and skills development.