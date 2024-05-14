Former Ross-on-Wye resident Richard Horton has completed a marathon 310-mile walk over rugged terrain for the National Deaf Children’s Society
Richard, 72, started his walking challenge in Chepstow on 25 April with the Offa’s Dyke Path, before immediately turning to the Wye Valley Walk, which he completed back in Chepstow after just over 15 days of walking – an average of over 20 miles a day.
Richard chose to fundraise for National Deaf Children’s Society in memory of his grandmother, who “became completely deaf in her teenage years, crushing her ambition to be a concert pianist.”
All told, he hopes to raise in excess of £2,000 for the National Deaf Children’s Society, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children.
He is no stranger to extreme challenges – in 2022, to celebrate his 70th birthday, he walked the 280-mile Pennine Way in 14 days.
Richard, a retired chartered engineer, attended school in Ross-on-Wye and now lives in Belfast with his partner Hilary.
Richard said:"I considered myself extremely fortunate to still be able to take on a challenge like this, through such stunningly beautiful countryside. I was taking nothing for granted though - at 72, it was a long walk!
“But it was wonderful to revisit the region in which I grew up, after such a long time away. I even got the chance to meet up and reminisce with a couple of old friends and schoolmates I hadn’t seen in decades!”
“I’m also delighted that I’ve been able to raise some money for the National Deaf Children's Society, who do such excellent work – thanks to the incredible generosity of my sponsors."
Tamsin Bayliss, who supports fundraisers for the National Deaf Children’s Society, commented: “I want to say a huge thank you to Richard for his fantastic fundraising effort for us. To conquer two gruelling walks in quick succession is a truly awesome achievement! You’re a hero, Richard, we can’t thank you enough.
“The National Deaf Children’s Society is dedicated to supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families. The efforts of selfless fundraisers like Richard will help us to keep on doing our vital work, now and into the future.”