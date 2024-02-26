Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7pm February 22 to 7am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Over to Lea used as a diversion for Gloucestershire County Council closure of the A417 at Hartpury.
• M50, from 9pm February 14 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 1 to travellers rest, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9am February 26 to 4pm February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Birdwood, traffic lights installed by Gigaclear.
• A40, from 7pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Birdwood traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A38, from 9pm February 29 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 1, A38 northbound, Twyring Interchange, entry slip road closure, lane closure and temporary traffic lights for maintenance, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M48, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 8pm March 4 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Birdwood traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M48, from 7pm March 6 to 6am March 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 9pm March 6 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm March 11 to 6am March 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.