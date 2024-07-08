Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another five will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A449, from 9pm July 7 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and Local authority network.
• M4, from midday, July 5 to 1am July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4, junction 21 to M48, junction 2 both directions plan your journey expecting increased traffic flow for music events at Chepstow race course.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm July 8 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for carriageway renewals.
• A40, from 7pm July 9 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham, traffic lights installed by Gigaclear.
• M50, from 9pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 closed for carriageway renewals, diversion via M48 westbound. M49 northbound, traffic via M4 east to M5, junction 16, u-turn, M5 northbound to junction 15 and M4 westbound.
• A40, from 7pm July 17 to 7am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Over to Lea used as a diversion route for Gloucestershire County Council closure of the A449 Preston Cross.
• A40, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• M4, from 10pm July 17 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge closed for carriageway renewals, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M4, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 closed for carriageway renewals, diversion via M48 westbound. M49 northbound, traffic via M4 east to M5, junction 16, u-turn, M5 northbound to junction 15 and M4 westbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.