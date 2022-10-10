Road closures: a dozen for the Forest of Dean drivers this week
Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 1pm October 6 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood 24/7 traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water for leakage repairs.
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross traffic lights for pole testing (BT).
• M4, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M50, from 9.30pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct two to jct three, lane closures for barrier repairs.
• M4, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound, carriageway closed overnight for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 10pm October 12 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, Over roundabout to Highnam roundabout - lane closure for drainage works.
• A417, from 10pm October 21 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for horticulture works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.