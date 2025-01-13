Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• A40, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Lea Line, traffic lights for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 used as a diversion route for Barrel Lane closure.
• A40, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 used as a diversion route for Hinders Lane closure.
• M4, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M48, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope, traffic lights installed by BT.
• M50, from 9pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.