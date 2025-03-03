Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9pm February 24 to 6am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• M50, from 9pm February 17 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M50, from 9am March 3 to 6pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M4, from 10pm March 3 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 exit slip carriageway closure for general maintenance, diversion via via, junction 23A and return.
• M4, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge. M49 traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5, junction 16 and return to M48.
• M4, from 8pm March 5 to 6am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 9pm March 10 to 6am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.