Road closures: almost a dozen for the Forest of Dean drivers this week
Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 10pm October 12 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, Over roundabout to Highnam roundabout - lane closure for drainage works.
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross traffic lights for pole testing (BT).
• M4, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 21 (M4) to M48, junction 2 - carriageway closure, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. For A403 traffic, exit at, junction 23a, turn to join M4 eastbound, M48, exit, junction 2.
• A40, from 8.30am to 3.30pm on November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights installed by National Grid for tree cutting.
• M48, from 7pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.