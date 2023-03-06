Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 6am February 24 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross temporary two-way traffic lights for emergency landslide works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from midnight, March 9 to 11.59pm March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for BT works.
• M50, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct two to jct 3, lane closure for electrical works.
• A40, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Over to Highnam lane closures and right turn lane closures for street lighting, diversion westbound to Highnam Rbt and return, No access to Linton Farm from eastbound, on 17/03-21/03. Diversion to Over Rbt and return.
• A40, from 8pm March 14 to 6am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 borth directions from A49 Wilton Roundabout to A4137 Marstow jct, carriageway closure for drainage works, filter drain renewal.
• M4, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound, carriageway closed overnight for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.