Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm January 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for urgent carriageway repairs.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• A40, from 10am to 2pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Dursley Cross to Longhope. 2-way signals for drainage works.
• M4, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm January 17 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 6.30pm January 18 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley. 2-way signals for Gigaclear works.
• M4, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for electrical works.
• M4, from 9pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closures for bridge maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.