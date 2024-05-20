Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
• A38, to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 7pm May 21 to 11.59pm May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• M4, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closures for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm May 22 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• M4, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 8pm June 3 to 11.59pm June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• M48, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.