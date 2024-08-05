Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 9pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A449, from 9.30pm August 2 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 3, entry and exit slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and Local authority network.
• A38, from 9am July 22 to 6pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5 jct eight to A449 Travellers rest roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, just before Pencraig, Lane closure on behalf of BT.
• A40, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• A40, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope, traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• A40, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 4, carriageway closure and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• M5, from 9pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12, exit and entry slips closed for survey works, diversion for northbound, exit slip, M5 northbound to junction 11 and return, diversion for northbound, entry slip, M5 southbound to junction 13 and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.