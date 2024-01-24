Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 6.30pm January 18 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley. 2-way signals for Gigaclear works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 7pm January 25 to 7am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 Huntley multiway traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M4, from 9pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M48, from 7pm February 5 to 6am February 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.