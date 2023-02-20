Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7am January 4 to 5pm February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Lea to Huntley 24/7 traffic lights for apparatus installation (Gigaclear).
• A40, from 7am February 9 to 6pm February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 west of Huntley traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A40, from midnight, February 13 to 11.59pm February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 at Church Road, traffic lights for landslide repairs works.
• M50, from 9pm January 3 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, lane closure for horticulture works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M4, from 10pm February 21 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 6am February 24 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross temporary two-way traffic lights for emergency landslide works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.