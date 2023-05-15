Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M4, from 8pm May 14 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm May 4 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M48, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 9am May 15 to 3pm May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions A4136 to A48 Stop and Go signs for horticultural works.
• M4, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm May 15 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M48, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge - lane closure with no access to M48 after, junction 2 for South Wales Trunk Road Agent works.
• M4, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road Agent works, diversion for light traffic via M48 Severn Bridge, diversion for high sided vehicles via M5, M50, A40.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.