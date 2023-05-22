Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M4, from 9pm May 4 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M48, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M48, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge - lane closure with no access to M48 after, junction 2 for South Wales Trunk Road Agent works.
• M4, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road Agent works, diversion for light traffic via M48 Severn Bridge, diversion for high sided vehicles via M5, M50, A40.
• M4, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road Agent works prior to POW Bridge, diversion for light traffic via M48 Severn Bridge, diversion for high sided vehicles via A40, M50, M5.
• A40, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Huntley multiway traffic lights for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.